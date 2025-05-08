FROSINONE FEMMINILE, IL PROGRAMMA DEL WEEKEND
Giallazzurre in campo per un nuovo weekend di partite, di seguito il programma completo:
SERIE C: FROSINONE – VILLARICCA
Domenica 11 maggio, ore 16:30, Città dello Sport – Ferentino (FR)
UNDER 17: FROSINONE – PALERMO
Domenica 11 maggio, ore 13:30, Città dello Sport – Ferentino (FR)
UNDER 15 (GRUPPO 1): BARBATO F.A. –FROSINONE (COPPA LAZIO)
Sabato 10 maggio, ore 18:30, C.S. ‘Monte 2 Torri’ – Genzano (RM)
UNDER 15 (GRUPPO 2): FROSINONE – JEM’S (COPPA LAZIO)
Sabato 10 maggio, ore 18:00, Città dello Sport – Ferentino (FR)