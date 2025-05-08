 FROSINONE FEMMINILE, IL PROGRAMMA DEL WEEKEND

FROSINONE FEMMINILE, IL PROGRAMMA DEL WEEKEND

 In Breaking News - Seconde notizie, Prima squadra Femminile

Giallazzurre in campo per un nuovo weekend di partite, di seguito il programma completo:

SERIE C: FROSINONE – VILLARICCA 

Domenica 11 maggio, ore 16:30, Città dello Sport – Ferentino (FR)

UNDER 17: FROSINONE – PALERMO

Domenica 11 maggio, ore 13:30, Città dello Sport – Ferentino (FR)

UNDER 15 (GRUPPO 1): BARBATO F.A. –FROSINONE (COPPA LAZIO)

Sabato 10 maggio, ore 18:30, C.S. ‘Monte 2 Torri’ – Genzano (RM)

UNDER 15 (GRUPPO 2): FROSINONE – JEM’S (COPPA LAZIO)

Sabato 10 maggio, ore 18:00, Città dello Sport – Ferentino (FR)

Frosinone Calcio
